Triacylglycerol

Triacylglycerol, also known as triglyceride, is a type of lipid formed by the esterification of three fatty acids to a glycerol molecule. It serves as a major form of energy storage in animals and plants. The structure of triacylglycerol allows for efficient energy storage and insulation, making it a key component in metabolism and nutrition. Identifying its components is crucial for understanding its biological significance.