Draw the condensed structural formula for a triacylglycerol that contains stearic acid and glycerol.
How does the percentage of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids in olive oil compare to that of canola oil?
Draw the condensed structural formula for a mixed triacylglycerol that contains two palmitic acid molecules and one oleic acid molecule on the center carbon of glycerol.
Safflower oil is polyunsaturated, whereas olive oil is monounsaturated. Why would safflower oil have a lower melting point than olive oil?
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
b. the reaction of glyceryl trilinoleate from safflower oil with water and HCl
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
a. the reaction of corn oil and hydrogen (H2) with a nickel catalyst