What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?
How does an anti-inflammatory drug reduce inflammation?
Draw the condensed structural formula for the ester in jojoba wax that is formed from arachidic acid, a 20-carbon saturated fatty acid, and 1-docosanol, CH3–(CH2)21–OH.
Draw the condensed structural formula for a mixed triacylglycerol that contains two palmitic acid molecules and one oleic acid molecule on the center carbon of glycerol.
Safflower oil is polyunsaturated, whereas olive oil is monounsaturated. Why would safflower oil have a lower melting point than olive oil?
How does the percentage of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids in olive oil compare to that of canola oil?