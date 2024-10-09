Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following fatty acids:
a. palmitic acid
a. palmitic acid
For each of the following fatty acids, give the shorthand notation for the number of carbon atoms and double bonds, and classify as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated:
a. lauric acid
a. linoleic acid
How does the double bond influence the dispersion forces that can form between the hydrocarbon chains of fatty acids?
What is the difference in the location of the first double bond in an omega-3 and an omega-6 fatty acid (see Chemistry Link to Health “Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Fish Oils”)?
Compare the structures and functional groups of arachidonic acid and prostaglandin PGE1.