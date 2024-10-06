Textbook Question
For each of the following fatty acids, give the shorthand notation for the number of carbon atoms and double bonds, and classify as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated:
a. linoleic acid
How does the structure of a fatty acid with a cis double bond differ from the structure of a fatty acid with a trans double bond?
How does the double bond influence the dispersion forces that can form between the hydrocarbon chains of fatty acids?
Compare the structures and functional groups of arachidonic acid and prostaglandin PGE1.
What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?
How does an anti-inflammatory drug reduce inflammation?