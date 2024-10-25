Textbook Question
How does the structure of a fatty acid with a cis double bond differ from the structure of a fatty acid with a trans double bond?
673
views
How does the structure of a fatty acid with a cis double bond differ from the structure of a fatty acid with a trans double bond?
How does the double bond influence the dispersion forces that can form between the hydrocarbon chains of fatty acids?
What is the difference in the location of the first double bond in an omega-3 and an omega-6 fatty acid (see Chemistry Link to Health “Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Fish Oils”)?
What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?
How does an anti-inflammatory drug reduce inflammation?
Draw the condensed structural formula for the ester in jojoba wax that is formed from arachidic acid, a 20-carbon saturated fatty acid, and 1-docosanol, CH3–(CH2)21–OH.