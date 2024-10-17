Skip to main content
The total kilocalories and grams of fat for some typical meals at fast-food restaurants are listed here. Calculate the number of kilocalories and the percentage of total kilocalories from fat (1 gram of fat = 9 kcal). Round kcals to the tens place.
a. a beef burrito, 470 kcal, 21 g of fat

Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with calculating the number of kilocalories contributed by fat and the percentage of total kilocalories from fat for a beef burrito. The given data includes total kilocalories (470 kcal) and grams of fat (21 g). Additionally, 1 gram of fat provides 9 kcal.
Step 2: Calculate the kilocalories from fat. Use the formula: kcal=grams×9. Substitute the given value of 21 grams of fat into the formula.
Step 3: Round the kilocalories from fat to the tens place. This ensures the result aligns with the rounding requirement specified in the problem.
Step 4: Calculate the percentage of total kilocalories from fat. Use the formula: percentage=kcal_fatkcal_total×100. Substitute the values for kilocalories from fat and total kilocalories (470 kcal).
Step 5: Round the percentage to the nearest whole number, as percentages are typically expressed in whole numbers for simplicity.

Kilocalories

Kilocalories (kcal) are a unit of energy commonly used to measure the energy content of food. One kilocalorie is equivalent to 1,000 calories, and it represents the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of one kilogram of water by one degree Celsius. Understanding kilocalories is essential for evaluating dietary energy intake and managing nutrition.

Fat Content

Fat content in food is typically measured in grams and indicates the amount of fat present in a serving. Since fats provide 9 kcal per gram, knowing the fat content allows for the calculation of the total energy derived from fat in a meal. This is crucial for assessing the nutritional quality of meals, especially in fast-food contexts.
Percentage of Total Kilocalories from Fat

The percentage of total kilocalories from fat is calculated by dividing the kilocalories derived from fat by the total kilocalories of the meal and multiplying by 100. This percentage helps to understand the proportion of energy coming from fat, which is important for dietary planning and health considerations, particularly in managing fat intake.
