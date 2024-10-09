Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are types of polyunsaturated fats that are essential for human health. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for heart health. Omega-6 fatty acids, found in vegetable oils and nuts, are also essential but can promote inflammation if consumed in excess relative to omega-3s. A balanced intake of both is crucial for maintaining overall health.