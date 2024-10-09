Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:
b. the reaction of glyceryl trilinoleate from safflower oil with water and HCl
a. the reaction of corn oil and hydrogen (H2) with a nickel catalyst
b. the reaction of glyceryl tristearate with water in the presence of lipase enzyme
Use line-angle formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).
Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the NaOH saponification of glyceryl trimyristate (trimyristin).
Describe the similarities and differences between triacylglycerols and glycerophospholipids.