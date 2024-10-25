What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?

Textbook Question
How does the double bond influence the dispersion forces that can form between the hydrocarbon chains of fatty acids?
718
views
How does the double bond influence the dispersion forces that can form between the hydrocarbon chains of fatty acids?
What is the difference in the location of the first double bond in an omega-3 and an omega-6 fatty acid (see Chemistry Link to Health “Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Fish Oils”)?
Compare the structures and functional groups of arachidonic acid and prostaglandin PGE1.
How does an anti-inflammatory drug reduce inflammation?
Draw the condensed structural formula for the ester in jojoba wax that is formed from arachidic acid, a 20-carbon saturated fatty acid, and 1-docosanol, CH3–(CH2)21–OH.
Draw the condensed structural formula for a triacylglycerol that contains stearic acid and glycerol.