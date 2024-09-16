Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and EnzymesProblem 56a
Chapter 16, Problem 56a

Adults who are lactose intolerant cannot break down the disaccharide in milk products. To help digest dairy food, a product known as Lactaid can be given prior to consuming dairy products. (16.4, 16.5)
a. What is the name of enzyme present in Lactaid, and what is the major class of this enzyme?

1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. Lactose intolerance occurs because the body lacks the enzyme needed to break down lactose, a disaccharide found in milk products. Lactaid is a product designed to help with this issue.
Step 2: Identify the enzyme present in Lactaid. The enzyme is called lactase, which is responsible for breaking down lactose into its monosaccharide components: glucose and galactose.
Step 3: Determine the major class of the enzyme lactase. Enzymes are categorized based on the type of reaction they catalyze. Lactase belongs to the class of hydrolases, which catalyze the hydrolysis of chemical bonds.
Step 4: Relate the function of lactase to its classification. Lactase specifically catalyzes the hydrolysis of the glycosidic bond in lactose, splitting it into glucose and galactose, which can be absorbed by the body.
Step 5: Summarize the answer. The enzyme present in Lactaid is lactase, and it belongs to the major class of hydrolases, which are enzymes that catalyze hydrolysis reactions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lactase

Lactase is the enzyme present in Lactaid that breaks down lactose, the disaccharide found in milk. It catalyzes the hydrolysis of lactose into its constituent monosaccharides, glucose and galactose, which can be easily absorbed by the body. Individuals who are lactose intolerant have insufficient levels of lactase, leading to digestive discomfort when consuming dairy products.
Enzyme Classification

Enzymes are classified into several major classes based on the type of reaction they catalyze. Lactase belongs to the class of enzymes known as hydrolases, which facilitate the breakdown of compounds by adding water. This classification is essential for understanding how enzymes function in biochemical processes and their role in digestion.
Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is a common condition where individuals lack sufficient lactase enzyme to digest lactose effectively. This leads to symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea after consuming dairy products. Understanding lactose intolerance is crucial for recognizing the importance of lactase supplements like Lactaid in aiding digestion for affected individuals.
