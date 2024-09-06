Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 40

How is the LDH isoenzyme in the heart different from the LDH isoenzyme in the liver?

Understand that LDH (lactate dehydrogenase) is an enzyme involved in the conversion of lactate to pyruvate and vice versa, and it exists in different isoenzyme forms depending on the tissue type.
Recognize that LDH isoenzymes are composed of two types of subunits: H (heart) and M (muscle/liver). These subunits combine to form tetramers, resulting in five possible isoenzymes: LDH-1 (H4), LDH-2 (H3M1), LDH-3 (H2M2), LDH-4 (H1M3), and LDH-5 (M4).
Identify that the LDH isoenzyme predominant in the heart is LDH-1 (H4), which is optimized for aerobic conditions and has a higher affinity for pyruvate compared to lactate.
Recognize that the LDH isoenzyme predominant in the liver is LDH-5 (M4), which is optimized for anaerobic conditions and has a higher affinity for lactate compared to pyruvate.
Understand that the functional difference between these isoenzymes reflects the metabolic needs of the tissues: the heart relies on aerobic metabolism, while the liver is involved in processes like gluconeogenesis and anaerobic metabolism.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

LDH Isoenzymes

Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) is an enzyme that exists in multiple forms known as isoenzymes, which are produced by different tissues in the body. Each isoenzyme has a unique composition of subunits, allowing it to perform specific functions in various metabolic pathways. Understanding the differences in isoenzymes is crucial for diagnosing tissue damage and metabolic disorders.

Tissue-Specific Expression

Different tissues express distinct isoenzymes of LDH based on their metabolic needs. For instance, the heart primarily expresses LDH isoenzymes that favor aerobic metabolism, while the liver isoenzymes are adapted for gluconeogenesis and other metabolic processes. This tissue-specific expression is essential for understanding how different organs respond to physiological demands.
Clinical Significance

The differences in LDH isoenzymes between the heart and liver have important clinical implications. Elevated levels of specific LDH isoenzymes in the blood can indicate tissue damage or disease, such as myocardial infarction for heart isoenzymes or liver disease for liver isoenzymes. Clinicians often use these biomarkers to assess organ function and diagnose conditions.
