How is the active site different from the whole enzyme structure?
After the products have formed, what happens to the enzyme?
What are isoenzymes?
A patient arrives in an emergency department complaining of chest pains. What enzymes would you test for in the blood serum?
Trypsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes polypeptides, functions in the small intestine at an optimum pH of 7.7 to 8.0. How is the rate of a trypsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
a. changing the pH to 3.0
b. running the reaction at 75 °C