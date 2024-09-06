What are isoenzymes?

Textbook Question
Write an equation that represents an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
1381
views
Write an equation that represents an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
How is the active site different from the whole enzyme structure?
After the products have formed, what happens to the enzyme?
How is the LDH isoenzyme in the heart different from the LDH isoenzyme in the liver?
A patient arrives in an emergency department complaining of chest pains. What enzymes would you test for in the blood serum?
Trypsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes polypeptides, functions in the small intestine at an optimum pH of 7.7 to 8.0. How is the rate of a trypsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
a. changing the pH to 3.0