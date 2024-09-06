After the products have formed, what happens to the enzyme?

Textbook Question
Match the terms (1) active site, (2) lock-and-key model, and (3) induced-fit model with each of the following:
a. the portion of an enzyme where catalytic activity occurs
Write an equation that represents an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
How is the active site different from the whole enzyme structure?
What are isoenzymes?
How is the LDH isoenzyme in the heart different from the LDH isoenzyme in the liver?
A patient arrives in an emergency department complaining of chest pains. What enzymes would you test for in the blood serum?