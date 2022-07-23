In myoglobin, about one-half of the 153 amino acids have nonpolar R groups.
a. Where would you expect those amino acids to be located in the tertiary structure?
a. Where would you expect those amino acids to be located in the tertiary structure?
b. Where would you expect the polar R groups to be in the tertiary structure?
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
c. Several polypeptides in a beta-pleated sheet are held together by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains.
Indicate the changes in secondary and tertiary structural levels of proteins for each of the following:
b. Prior to giving an injection, the skin is wiped with an alcohol swab.
c. To avoid spoilage, seeds are treated with a solution of HgCl2.
Why do chemical reactions in the body require enzymes?