Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and EnzymesProblem 35c
Chapter 16, Problem 35c

Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:
a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate. An enzyme is a protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, a substrate is the molecule upon which the enzyme acts, and the enzyme–substrate complex is the temporary structure formed when the enzyme binds to the substrate.
Recall that enzymes have a specific tertiary structure, which is the three-dimensional folding of the protein. This structure includes an active site that is specifically shaped to recognize and bind to the substrate.
Identify that the term 'enzyme' corresponds to the description 'has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate,' because the enzyme's active site is responsible for this recognition.
Understand that the substrate is the molecule that fits into the enzyme's active site, and the enzyme–substrate complex is formed when the enzyme and substrate are bound together during the reaction.
Match the description 'has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate' with the term 'enzyme,' as it is the enzyme's structure that facilitates substrate recognition.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme

An enzyme is a biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions in living organisms. It is typically a protein with a specific three-dimensional structure that allows it to bind to a particular substrate. The enzyme's active site is designed to recognize and interact with the substrate, facilitating the conversion of reactants into products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:14
Intro to Enzymes Concept 1

Substrate

A substrate is a molecule upon which an enzyme acts. It is the reactant that is transformed during the enzymatic reaction. The specificity of an enzyme for its substrate is determined by the shape and chemical properties of both the enzyme's active site and the substrate, ensuring that only specific substrates can bind and undergo a reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:32
Enzyme-Substrate Complex Concept 1

Enzyme-Substrate Complex

The enzyme-substrate complex is a temporary molecular structure formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate. This complex is crucial for the catalytic process, as it stabilizes the transition state and lowers the activation energy required for the reaction to proceed. The formation of this complex is essential for the enzyme to effectively convert the substrate into products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:32
Enzyme-Substrate Complex Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?

a. addition of water to a double bond

930
views
Textbook Question

What is the name of the class of enzymes that would catalyze each of the following reactions?

c. splitting peptide bonds in proteins

1082
views
Textbook Question

Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:

b. the combination of an enzyme with the substrate

471
views
Textbook Question

Match the terms (1) active site, (2) lock-and-key model, and (3) induced-fit model with each of the following:

a. the portion of an enzyme where catalytic activity occurs

572
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation that represents an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.

1381
views
Textbook Question

How is the active site different from the whole enzyme structure?

1615
views