Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and EnzymesProblem 37a
Chapter 16, Problem 37a

Write an equation that represents an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an enzyme-catalyzed reaction involves a substrate (reactant) binding to an enzyme to form an enzyme-substrate complex, which then converts into the product and releases the enzyme.
Write the general form of the reaction: \( \text{E} + \text{S} \rightarrow \text{ES} \rightarrow \text{E} + \text{P} \), where \( \text{E} \) is the enzyme, \( \text{S} \) is the substrate, \( \text{ES} \) is the enzyme-substrate complex, and \( \text{P} \) is the product.
Recognize that the enzyme \( \text{E} \) is not consumed in the reaction and can catalyze multiple cycles of substrate conversion.
Ensure the equation reflects the catalytic nature of the enzyme, showing that it facilitates the reaction without being permanently altered.
Use this general equation as a template to represent specific enzyme-catalyzed reactions, such as \( \text{E} + \text{ATP} \rightarrow \text{E-ATP} \rightarrow \text{E} + \text{ADP} + \text{P_i} \) for ATP hydrolysis catalyzed by an enzyme.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
58s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme-Catalyzed Reaction

An enzyme-catalyzed reaction is a biochemical process where an enzyme accelerates a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy required. Enzymes are specific proteins that bind to substrates, forming an enzyme-substrate complex, which then transforms into products. This process is crucial in metabolic pathways and cellular functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:47
Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis Example 1

Reaction Equation

A reaction equation is a symbolic representation of a chemical reaction, showing the reactants and products involved. In the context of enzyme-catalyzed reactions, the equation typically includes the enzyme, substrates, and products, illustrating how substrates are converted into products through the action of the enzyme. For example, E + S ↔ ES → E + P, where E is the enzyme, S is the substrate, and P is the product.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Thermochemical Equations

Michaelis-Menten Kinetics

Michaelis-Menten kinetics describes the rate of enzyme-catalyzed reactions as a function of substrate concentration. It provides a mathematical model that helps predict how changes in substrate levels affect the reaction rate, characterized by parameters such as Vmax (maximum reaction rate) and Km (Michaelis constant). This model is fundamental for understanding enzyme efficiency and regulation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Kinetic Molecular Theory Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:

b. the combination of an enzyme with the substrate

471
views
Textbook Question

Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:

a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate

492
views
Textbook Question

Match the terms (1) active site, (2) lock-and-key model, and (3) induced-fit model with each of the following:

a. the portion of an enzyme where catalytic activity occurs

572
views
Textbook Question

How is the active site different from the whole enzyme structure?

1615
views
Textbook Question

After the products have formed, what happens to the enzyme?

1454
views
Textbook Question

What are isoenzymes?

1522
views