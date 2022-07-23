A patient arrives in an emergency department complaining of chest pains. What enzymes would you test for in the blood serum?
Pepsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes proteins, functions in the stomach at an optimum pH of 1.5 to 2.0. How is the rate of a pepsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
a. changing the pH to 5.0
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Key Concepts
Enzyme Activity and pH
Pepsin as a Peptidase
Enzyme Kinetics
Trypsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes polypeptides, functions in the small intestine at an optimum pH of 7.7 to 8.0. How is the rate of a trypsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
a. changing the pH to 3.0
Trypsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes polypeptides, functions in the small intestine at an optimum pH of 7.7 to 8.0. How is the rate of a trypsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
b. running the reaction at 75 °C
The following graph shows the activity versus pH curves for pepsin, sucrase, and trypsin. Estimate the optimum pH for each.
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Refer to the graph in problem 16.45 to determine if the reaction rate in each condition will be at the optimum rate or not.
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a. trypsin, pH 5.0
Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive enzyme inhibitor:
a. The inhibitor has a structure similar to the substrate.