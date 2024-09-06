Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 46a

Refer to the graph in problem 16.45 to determine if the reaction rate in each condition will be at the optimum rate or not.
a. trypsin, pH 5.0

1
Understand the problem: The question asks us to determine if the reaction rate of trypsin at pH 5.0 is at its optimum rate. To do this, we need to refer to the graph mentioned in problem 16.45, which likely shows the relationship between pH and the activity of trypsin.
Recall the concept: Trypsin is an enzyme, and enzymes have an optimal pH at which they function most efficiently. For trypsin, the optimal pH is typically around 7.5 to 8.5, as it is an enzyme that operates in the small intestine, which has a slightly basic environment.
Analyze the given condition: The problem specifies a pH of 5.0. Compare this pH to the optimal pH range of trypsin. Since pH 5.0 is acidic and outside the optimal range, the reaction rate is expected to be lower than the optimum.
Refer to the graph: If the graph in problem 16.45 is available, locate the point corresponding to pH 5.0 and observe the reaction rate. Compare it to the peak reaction rate on the graph to confirm that the rate is not at its optimum.
Conclude: Based on the information about trypsin's optimal pH and the graph, determine that the reaction rate at pH 5.0 is not at the optimum rate because it is outside the enzyme's preferred pH range.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Activity

Enzyme activity refers to the rate at which an enzyme catalyzes a reaction. This activity can be influenced by various factors, including substrate concentration, temperature, and pH. Understanding how these factors affect enzyme function is crucial for determining whether a reaction is occurring at its optimum rate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:06
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Concept 1

pH and Enzyme Function

The pH level of a solution can significantly impact enzyme activity. Each enzyme has an optimal pH range where it functions most effectively. For trypsin, which is active in the digestive system, the optimal pH is around 7.5 to 8.5, meaning that a pH of 5.0 may hinder its activity and lead to a suboptimal reaction rate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate is the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. In enzymatic reactions, the rate can be measured by the amount of product formed over time. Factors such as enzyme concentration, substrate availability, and environmental conditions like pH play critical roles in determining whether the reaction rate is at its optimum.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:07
Rate of Reaction Concept 1
