Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and EnzymesProblem 45
Chapter 16, Problem 45

The following graph shows the activity versus pH curves for pepsin, sucrase, and trypsin. Estimate the optimum pH for each.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph provided in the problem. Identify the curves corresponding to pepsin, sucrase, and trypsin. Each curve represents the activity of the enzyme at different pH levels.
Locate the peak of each curve on the graph. The peak represents the point of maximum activity for the enzyme, which corresponds to its optimum pH.
For pepsin, observe the pH value at which its activity is highest. This is the optimum pH for pepsin.
For sucrase, identify the pH value at the peak of its activity curve. This is the optimum pH for sucrase.
For trypsin, determine the pH value at the highest point of its activity curve. This is the optimum pH for trypsin.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Activity

Enzyme activity refers to the rate at which an enzyme catalyzes a reaction. It is influenced by various factors, including substrate concentration, temperature, and pH. Understanding how these factors affect enzyme activity is crucial for determining the optimum conditions under which enzymes like pepsin, sucrase, and trypsin function most effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:06
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Concept 1

pH and Enzyme Function

pH is a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution, which can significantly impact enzyme structure and function. Each enzyme has an optimum pH range where it performs best; deviations from this range can lead to decreased activity or denaturation. For example, pepsin operates optimally in acidic conditions, while trypsin functions best in a more neutral to slightly alkaline environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions

Optimum pH

Optimum pH is the specific pH level at which an enzyme exhibits maximum activity. This value varies among different enzymes due to their unique structures and the environments in which they typically operate. Estimating the optimum pH for enzymes like pepsin, sucrase, and trypsin involves analyzing their activity curves in relation to pH, allowing for a better understanding of their functional conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
pH and pOH Calculations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Trypsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes polypeptides, functions in the small intestine at an optimum pH of 7.7 to 8.0. How is the rate of a trypsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?

a. changing the pH to 3.0

763
views
Textbook Question

Trypsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes polypeptides, functions in the small intestine at an optimum pH of 7.7 to 8.0. How is the rate of a trypsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?

b. running the reaction at 75 °C

1078
views
Textbook Question

Pepsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes proteins, functions in the stomach at an optimum pH of 1.5 to 2.0. How is the rate of a pepsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?

a. changing the pH to 5.0

692
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the graph in problem 16.45 to determine if the reaction rate in each condition will be at the optimum rate or not.

<IMAGE>

a. trypsin, pH 5.0

787
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive enzyme inhibitor:

a. The inhibitor has a structure similar to the substrate.

899
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following describes a competitive or a noncompetitive enzyme inhibitor:

d. The structure of the inhibitor is not similar to the substrate.

1407
views