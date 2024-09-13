Amino Acid Abbreviations

Amino acids are the building blocks of peptides and proteins, each having a unique three-letter and one-letter abbreviation. For example, alanine is abbreviated as 'Ala' (three-letter) and 'A' (one-letter), while cysteine is 'Cys' and 'C'. Familiarity with these abbreviations is crucial for efficiently communicating and interpreting peptide sequences.