Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 9d

Write the name for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Cys

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the abbreviation 'Cys' as the three-letter code for an amino acid.
Recall that 'Cys' stands for the amino acid cysteine, which is one of the 20 standard amino acids.
Understand that cysteine is unique because it contains a thiol (-SH) group in its side chain, making it important for forming disulfide bonds in proteins.
Note that the full name of the amino acid 'Cys' is 'cysteine'.
Write the name 'cysteine' as the answer for the abbreviation 'Cys'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They contain an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain (R group) that determines the properties of each amino acid. There are 20 standard amino acids, each represented by a three-letter abbreviation and a one-letter code, which are essential for various biological functions.
Cysteine

Cysteine is a sulfur-containing amino acid, abbreviated as Cys. It plays a crucial role in protein structure and function due to its ability to form disulfide bonds, which stabilize protein conformation. Cysteine is also involved in various metabolic processes and is important for the synthesis of glutathione, a key antioxidant in the body.
Abbreviations in Biochemistry

In biochemistry, amino acids are often represented by standard abbreviations to simplify communication and notation. Each amino acid has a unique three-letter abbreviation (e.g., Cys for cysteine) and a one-letter code (C). Understanding these abbreviations is essential for interpreting protein sequences and studying biochemical pathways.
