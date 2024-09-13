Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Chapter 16, Problem 10d

Write the name for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. G

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that amino acids are represented by one-letter or three-letter abbreviations. In this case, the abbreviation 'G' is a one-letter code.
Step 2: Recall the standard one-letter codes for amino acids. Each letter corresponds to a specific amino acid. For example, 'A' stands for Alanine, 'C' stands for Cysteine, and so on.
Step 3: Identify the amino acid that corresponds to the letter 'G'. In the standard amino acid code, 'G' represents Glycine.
Step 4: Glycine is the simplest amino acid, with a chemical formula of NH₂-CH₂-COOH. It has a single hydrogen atom as its side chain (R group).
Step 5: Write the name of the amino acid corresponding to the abbreviation 'G' as Glycine.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They contain an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain that determines their properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each represented by a three-letter abbreviation and a one-letter code, which are essential for various biological functions.
Abbreviations in Biochemistry

In biochemistry, amino acids are often represented by one-letter and three-letter abbreviations for convenience. For example, the one-letter code 'G' corresponds to the amino acid Glycine, while its three-letter abbreviation is 'Gly'. Understanding these abbreviations is crucial for interpreting protein sequences and structures.
Glycine

Glycine is the simplest amino acid, characterized by its single hydrogen atom as a side chain. It is non-polar and plays a significant role in protein synthesis, serving as a building block for various proteins. Glycine is also involved in neurotransmission and is important for the synthesis of other biomolecules.
