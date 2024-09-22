Textbook Question
What is the amino acid for each of the following codons?
a. CAA
1177
views
What is the amino acid for each of the following codons?
a. CAA
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. AGC
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. GUG
Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin methionine enkephalin (met-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA?
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU AUG UAA
A polypeptide contains 36 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this polypeptide?