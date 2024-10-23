Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 115a

What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
a. AGC

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the codon provided in the mRNA sequence. In this case, the codon is AGC.
Recall that codons in mRNA are complementary to the anticodons on tRNA. The base-pairing rules are: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C), and Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G).
Using the base-pairing rules, determine the complementary anticodon for the mRNA codon AGC. The anticodon will be UCG.
Understand that the anticodon UCG on the tRNA will pair with the codon AGC on the mRNA during translation to ensure the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Verify your result by double-checking the base-pairing and ensuring the anticodon matches the codon in a complementary manner.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons and Anticodons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify a particular amino acid during protein synthesis. Each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal. Anticodons are complementary sequences found on tRNA molecules that pair with the codons on mRNA, ensuring the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair with each other in DNA and RNA. In RNA, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). Understanding these rules is essential for determining the anticodon, as the tRNA must have a sequence that is complementary to the mRNA codon.
tRNA Function in Translation

Transfer RNA (tRNA) plays a crucial role in the translation phase of protein synthesis. Each tRNA molecule carries a specific amino acid and has an anticodon that matches the corresponding codon on the mRNA. This matching process ensures that the correct amino acids are incorporated into the polypeptide chain, facilitating the synthesis of proteins based on the genetic code.
