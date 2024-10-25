Textbook Question
How is a gene for a particular protein inserted into a plasmid?
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
a. Why might reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?
b. What is the name of the type of virus that uses reverse transcription?
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.