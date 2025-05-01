What part of the COVID-19 virus was used to make a vaccine?

Textbook Question
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
a. Why might reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
b. What is the name of the type of virus that uses reverse transcription?
How do protease inhibitors disrupt the life cycle of the HIV virus?
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
