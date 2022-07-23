Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 124(4)

Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):
4. recombinant DNA
a. amino acids are linked together
b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA
c. helicase unwinds DNA
d. genetic information is transferred from DNA
e. sticky ends join new DNA segment

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: You are tasked with matching processes related to molecular biology with their corresponding descriptions. Each process involves a specific biochemical or genetic mechanism.
Review the processes and their descriptions: The processes include recombinant DNA, and the descriptions involve actions like linking amino acids, using RNA templates, unwinding DNA, transferring genetic information, and joining DNA segments.
Recall the definition of recombinant DNA: Recombinant DNA involves combining DNA from different sources to create a new DNA sequence. This often involves the use of 'sticky ends' to join DNA segments together.
Match the process to the description: Based on the definition, recombinant DNA corresponds to the description 'sticky ends join new DNA segment.'
Verify your match: Ensure that the description aligns with the process by considering the role of sticky ends in recombinant DNA technology, which facilitates the insertion of new DNA segments into a host DNA molecule.

Recombinant DNA Technology

Recombinant DNA technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations. This process often utilizes enzymes to cut and join DNA segments, allowing scientists to insert genes of interest into host organisms. It is fundamental in genetic engineering, enabling advancements in medicine, agriculture, and research.
Sticky Ends

Sticky ends refer to the overhanging ends of DNA fragments that are generated when specific restriction enzymes cut DNA. These ends can easily pair with complementary sticky ends of other DNA fragments, facilitating the joining of different DNA pieces during the recombinant DNA process. This property is crucial for the successful insertion of new genes into plasmids or other vectors.
Gene Transfer

Gene transfer is the process by which genetic material is moved from one organism to another. In the context of recombinant DNA, this often involves transferring a gene from a donor organism into a recipient organism's genome. This process is essential for creating genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and for various applications in biotechnology and medicine.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):

1. replication of DNA

a. DNA polymerase

b. mRNA is synthesized from nuclear DNA

c. viruses

d. restriction enzymes

e. tRNA molecules bond to codons

Textbook Question

Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):

2. transcription

a. amino acids are linked together

b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA

c. helicase unwinds DNA

d. genetic information is transferred from DNA

e. sticky ends join new DNA segment

Textbook Question

Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):

1. replication of DNA

a. amino acids are linked together

b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA

c. helicase unwinds DNA

d. genetic information is transferred from DNA

e. sticky ends join new DNA segment

Textbook Question

Match each of the following processes (1 to 5) with one of the items (a to e):

5. reverse transcription

a. amino acids are linked together

b. RNA template is used to synthesize DNA

c. helicase unwinds DNA

d. genetic information is transferred from DNA

e. sticky ends join new DNA segment

