Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 92b
Chapter 17, Problem 92b

Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
b. Using the new strand that results from this mutation, write the order of bases in the altered mRNA.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original DNA sequence from problem 17.89 and note the specific base sequence in the parent chain before the mutation.
Understand the mutation: The problem states that adenine (A) in the parent chain is replaced by guanine (G). Modify the DNA sequence accordingly to reflect this change.
Recall the base-pairing rules for DNA to RNA transcription: In RNA, adenine (A) pairs with uracil (U), thymine (T) pairs with adenine (A), cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).
Using the altered DNA strand (after the mutation), transcribe the sequence into mRNA by replacing each DNA base with its complementary RNA base according to the base-pairing rules.
Write out the final sequence of the altered mRNA strand, ensuring that the mutation is reflected in the sequence.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Mutation

A DNA mutation is a change in the nucleotide sequence of an organism's DNA. This can occur due to various factors, including environmental influences or errors during DNA replication. In this case, the mutation involves the substitution of adenine (A) with guanine (G), which can lead to changes in the resulting protein if it occurs in a coding region.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:08
Steps of DNA Replication Concept 1

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). During transcription, RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand. The order of bases in the mRNA is determined by the sequence of the DNA template, meaning that any mutations in the DNA will directly affect the mRNA sequence produced.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis Concept 1

Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair in DNA and RNA. In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine (A-T) and guanine pairs with cytosine (G-C). However, during transcription, adenine pairs with uracil (A-U) in RNA. Understanding these rules is essential for determining the sequence of mRNA that results from a mutated DNA strand, as they guide the correct pairing of bases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:01
Base Pairing Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:

b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.

522
views
Textbook Question

Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:

c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.

473
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.

a. What type of mutation has occurred?

675
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.

c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.

698
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.

d. What effect, if any, might this mutation have on the structure and/or function of the resulting protein?

708
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following bases as a pyrimidine or a purine:

a. cytosine

608
views