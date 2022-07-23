Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.
c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.
Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine.
a. What type of mutation has occurred?
d. What effect, if any, might this mutation have on the structure and/or function of the resulting protein?
Identify each of the following bases as a pyrimidine or a purine:
a. cytosine