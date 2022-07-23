Skip to main content
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 51c

Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task is to determine the amino acid sequence of a peptide from the given mRNA sequence. This involves translating the mRNA codons into their corresponding amino acids using the genetic code table.
Step 2: Break the mRNA sequence into codons. The given mRNA sequence is 'UAC GGG AGA UGU'. Group the sequence into codons (sets of three nucleotides): UAC, GGG, AGA, UGU.
Step 3: Use the genetic code table to translate each codon into its corresponding amino acid. For example: UAC codes for Tyrosine (Tyr), GGG codes for Glycine (Gly), AGA codes for Arginine (Arg), and UGU codes for Cysteine (Cys).
Step 4: Write the amino acid sequence using three-letter abbreviations. Combine the amino acids in the order they appear: Tyr-Gly-Arg-Cys.
Step 5: Write the amino acid sequence using one-letter abbreviations. Convert the three-letter abbreviations into their one-letter equivalents: Y-G-R-C.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA Translation

mRNA translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins based on the sequence of nucleotides in messenger RNA (mRNA). Each set of three nucleotides, known as a codon, corresponds to a specific amino acid. Understanding this process is crucial for converting mRNA sequences into amino acid sequences.
Amino Acid Abbreviations

Amino acids can be represented by one-letter or three-letter abbreviations, which are standardized codes used in biochemistry. For example, the amino acid leucine is represented as 'L' (one-letter) and 'Leu' (three-letter). Familiarity with these abbreviations is essential for accurately writing and interpreting peptide sequences.
Codon Chart

A codon chart is a reference tool that shows the relationship between mRNA codons and their corresponding amino acids. By using this chart, one can determine which amino acids are encoded by specific mRNA sequences. This is vital for translating the given mRNA sequence into the correct amino acid sequence.
