Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 49
Problem 49
Chapter 17, Problem 49

What are the three steps of translation?

Translation is the process by which the genetic code in mRNA is used to synthesize a protein. The first step is **Initiation**, where the small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA at the start codon (AUG), and the initiator tRNA carrying methionine pairs with this codon.
The second step is **Elongation**, where the ribosome moves along the mRNA, and tRNAs bring the appropriate amino acids to the ribosome. Peptide bonds are formed between amino acids, creating a growing polypeptide chain.
The third step is **Termination**, which occurs when the ribosome reaches a stop codon (UAA, UAG, or UGA) on the mRNA. Release factors bind to the ribosome, causing the polypeptide chain to be released and the ribosome to disassemble.

Transcription

Transcription is the first step of translation, where the DNA sequence of a gene is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This process occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and involves the enzyme RNA polymerase, which synthesizes the mRNA strand complementary to the DNA template. The resulting mRNA carries the genetic information needed for protein synthesis.
Translation Initiation

Translation initiation is the second step, where the mRNA binds to the ribosome, the cellular machinery responsible for protein synthesis. During this phase, the small ribosomal subunit recognizes the start codon on the mRNA, and the initiator tRNA, carrying the first amino acid, binds to this codon. This sets the stage for the elongation phase of translation.
Translation Elongation and Termination

The final step involves elongation and termination. During elongation, amino acids are sequentially added to the growing polypeptide chain as the ribosome moves along the mRNA. This process continues until a stop codon is reached, signaling termination, at which point the completed protein is released. This step is crucial for producing functional proteins that perform various roles in the cell.
