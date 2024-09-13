Why are there at least 20 different tRNAs?

Wobble Hypothesis

The wobble hypothesis explains how some tRNAs can recognize more than one codon due to flexibility in base pairing at the third position of the codon. This allows for a reduced number of tRNA molecules while still accommodating the 64 codons. However, to maintain fidelity in protein synthesis and to account for all codons, at least 20 distinct tRNAs are required, each specific to one or more amino acids.