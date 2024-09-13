Why are there at least 20 different tRNAs?

Textbook Question
What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?
c. CGG
1285
views
What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?
c. CGG
The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?
What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?
What are the three steps of translation?
Where does protein synthesis take place?
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
a. ACC ACA ACU