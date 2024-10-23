What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?

Anticodon

An anticodon is a sequence of three nucleotides found on transfer RNA (tRNA) that is complementary to a specific codon on mRNA. The anticodon allows tRNA to recognize and bind to the corresponding codon during protein synthesis, ensuring that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain. For instance, if the mRNA codon is UAC, the tRNA anticodon would be AUG, bringing in the appropriate amino acid.