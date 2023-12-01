18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Primary Protein Structure
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Primary Protein Structure
1
concept
Primary Protein Structure Concept 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Primary Protein Structure Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Do the following peptides have an identical primary structure?
A
Yes
B
No
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Primary Protein Structure
Additional resources for Primary Protein Structure
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (6)
- How many ways can four different amino acids be arranged in a peptide so that each peptide is unique?
- What atoms are present in a planar unit in a protein chain?
- How many amino acid units do these atoms come from? Why are these units planar?
- What is the sequence of atoms along the “backbone” of a protein?
- Bradykinin, a peptide that helps to regulate blood pressure, has the primary structure Arg-Pro-Pro-Gly-Phe-Ser...
- What is meant by the following terms as they apply to protein structure, and what bonds or molecular interacti...