Where do dietary proteins undergo digestion in the body?
What are the end products of the digestion of proteins?
Identify one or more coenzymes with each of the following components:
a. pantothenic acid
What coenzyme picks up hydrogen when a carbon–carbon double bond is formed?
How is ATP used in the initial steps of glycolysis?
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate