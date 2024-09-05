Skip to main content
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP ProductionProblem 15a
Chapter 18, Problem 15a

Give the abbreviation for each of the following coenzymes:
a. reduced form of NAD+

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the abbreviation of the reduced form of NAD+. NAD+ stands for Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, which is a coenzyme involved in redox reactions.
Step 2: Recall the concept of reduction in chemistry. Reduction refers to the gain of electrons. When NAD+ is reduced, it gains two electrons and one proton (H+), forming its reduced form.
Step 3: Identify the abbreviation for the reduced form of NAD+. The reduced form of NAD+ is commonly abbreviated as NADH.
Step 4: Note the significance of the reduced form. NADH acts as an electron carrier in metabolic pathways such as glycolysis and the citric acid cycle, where it donates electrons to the electron transport chain.
Step 5: Finalize the answer. The abbreviation for the reduced form of NAD+ is NADH.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coenzymes

Coenzymes are organic molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing biochemical reactions. They often act as carriers for chemical groups or electrons, facilitating the transfer of these components during metabolic processes. Common examples include NAD+, FAD, and coenzyme A, which play crucial roles in energy production and metabolism.
NAD+ and its Reduced Form

NAD+ (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a coenzyme involved in redox reactions, playing a vital role in cellular respiration. When it accepts electrons, it is reduced to its active form, NADH. This reduced form is essential for transporting electrons to the electron transport chain, ultimately contributing to ATP production in cells.
Abbreviations in Biochemistry

In biochemistry, abbreviations are commonly used to simplify the representation of complex molecules and processes. For instance, NAD+ is the oxidized form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, while NADH represents its reduced form. Understanding these abbreviations is crucial for effective communication and comprehension in scientific literature.
