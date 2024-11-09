NADH

NADH (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a key coenzyme in cellular metabolism that plays a vital role in redox reactions. It acts as an electron carrier, picking up hydrogen ions and electrons during metabolic processes, particularly in the conversion of substrates in glycolysis and the citric acid cycle. In the context of hydrogenation, NADH is often involved in the reduction of double bonds, making it essential for understanding the biochemical pathways that involve these reactions.