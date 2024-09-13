Skip to main content
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
c. hydration

Step 1: Begin by recalling the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle), which is a series of chemical reactions used by all aerobic organisms to generate energy through the oxidation of acetyl-CoA.
Step 2: Understand that hydration reactions involve the addition of water (H₂O) to a molecule. In the citric acid cycle, this typically occurs when a double bond is converted into a single bond by the addition of water.
Step 3: Identify the specific step in the citric acid cycle where hydration occurs. This is the conversion of fumarate to malate, catalyzed by the enzyme fumarase. During this reaction, water is added to the double bond in fumarate, forming malate.
Step 4: Write the chemical equation for the hydration reaction: Fumarate+H2OMalate. This shows the addition of water to fumarate to produce malate.
Step 5: Conclude by noting that this hydration reaction is essential for the continuation of the citric acid cycle, as malate is subsequently oxidized to oxaloacetate in the next step of the cycle.

Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of enzymatic reactions that occur in the mitochondria, playing a crucial role in cellular respiration. It processes acetyl-CoA derived from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins to produce energy in the form of ATP, as well as electron carriers NADH and FADH2, which are essential for the electron transport chain.
Citric Acid Cycle Summary Concept 12

Hydration Reaction

A hydration reaction involves the addition of water to a molecule, which can lead to the formation of new chemical bonds. In the context of the citric acid cycle, hydration specifically refers to the conversion of fumarate to malate, where water is added to fumarate, resulting in the formation of malate, an important intermediate in the cycle.
Symmetric Alkene Hydration Concept 1

Enzymatic Catalysis

Enzymatic catalysis refers to the acceleration of chemical reactions by enzymes, which are biological catalysts. In the citric acid cycle, specific enzymes facilitate each step, including the hydration reaction, ensuring that the reactions occur efficiently and at a rate suitable for cellular metabolism. For example, the enzyme fumarase catalyzes the hydration of fumarate to malate.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 1
