Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
What is the total NADH and total FADH2 produced in one turn of the citric acid cycle?

Step 1: Understand the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle). It is a series of chemical reactions used by aerobic organisms to generate energy through the oxidation of acetyl-CoA derived from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
Step 2: Recall that during one turn of the citric acid cycle, specific molecules are produced as intermediates are oxidized. NADH and FADH₂ are generated as electron carriers during these oxidation steps.
Step 3: Identify the steps in the citric acid cycle where NADH is produced. NADH is formed during three specific reactions: (1) the conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate, (2) the conversion of α-ketoglutarate to succinyl-CoA, and (3) the conversion of malate to oxaloacetate.
Step 4: Identify the step in the citric acid cycle where FADH₂ is produced. FADH₂ is formed during the conversion of succinate to fumarate.
Step 5: Sum up the total NADH and FADH₂ produced in one turn of the cycle. Based on the reactions identified, three NADH molecules and one FADH₂ molecule are produced per turn of the citric acid cycle.

Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of enzymatic reactions that occur in the mitochondria. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce energy carriers. Each turn of the cycle generates high-energy molecules, which are essential for ATP production.
NADH and FADH₂

NADH and FADH₂ are electron carriers produced during the citric acid cycle. NADH is generated from the reduction of NAD⁺, while FADH₂ is produced from the reduction of FAD. These molecules transport electrons to the electron transport chain, where they contribute to ATP synthesis through oxidative phosphorylation.
Energy Yield of the Citric Acid Cycle

In one turn of the citric acid cycle, a total of three NADH and one FADH₂ are produced. This energy yield is critical for understanding the cycle's efficiency in generating ATP. The NADH and FADH₂ produced are then used in the electron transport chain to produce a significant amount of ATP, highlighting the cycle's importance in cellular metabolism.
