What are the products from one turn of the citric acid cycle?
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
a. oxidation and decarboxylation
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
c. hydration
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
b. How is the number of carbon atoms decreased?
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
d. What are the decarboxylation reactions?
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
b. What are the four-carbon compounds?