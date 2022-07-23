One cell at work may break down 2 million (2 000 000) ATP molecules in one second. Some researchers estimate that the human body has about 1013 cells.
b. If ATP has a molar mass of 507 g/mole, how many grams of ATP are hydrolyzed in one day?
State if each of the following processes release or require ATP:
f. first six reactions of glycolysis
g. activation of a fatty acid
Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g:
1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP
12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP
f. NADH + H+ is oxidized to NAD+.
Identify each of the following reactions a to e in the β oxidation of palmitic acid, a C16 fatty acid, as
(1) activation
(2) first oxidation
(3) hydration
(4) second oxidation
(5) cleavage
a. Palmitoyl CoA and FAD form α, β-unsaturated palmitoyl CoA and FADH2.
c. Palmitic acid, CoA, and ATP form palmitoyl CoA.