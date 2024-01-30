21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Oxidative Phosphorylation
4
ProblemProblem
All of the following pump H+ ions across the inner membrane of mitochondria except:
A
Complex I
B
Complex II
C
Complex III
D
Complex IV
E
Complex V
5
ProblemProblem
Chemiosmotic creation of ATP is driven by which?
A
ATP Synthase complex.
B
Oxidative phosphorylation of ADP.
C
Large quantities of ADP in the mitochondrial matrix.
D
Potential energy of H+ ion concentration gradient created by ETC.
