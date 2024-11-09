What are some conditions that characterize ketosis?

Lignoceric acid, CH3 ― (CH2)22 ― COOH, is a C24 fatty acid found in peanut oil in small amounts.
a. State the number of β oxidation cycles for the complete oxidation of lignoceric acid.
Consider the complete oxidation of oleic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)7 ― CH = CH ― (CH2)7 ― COOH, which is a C18 monounsaturated fatty acid.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
Consider the complete oxidation of palmitoleic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)5 ― CH = CH ― (CH2)7 ― COOH, which is a C16 monounsaturated fatty acid found in animal and vegetable oils..
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
Draw the condensed structural formula for the α-keto acid produced from each of the following in transamination:
a.
Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea?
Draw the condensed structural formula for urea.