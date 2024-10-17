Textbook Question
Consider the complete oxidation of oleic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)7 ― CH = CH ― (CH2)7 ― COOH, which is a C18 monounsaturated fatty acid.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
Consider the complete oxidation of palmitoleic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)5 ― CH = CH ― (CH2)7 ― COOH, which is a C16 monounsaturated fatty acid found in animal and vegetable oils..
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?
What are some conditions that characterize ketosis?
Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea?
Draw the condensed structural formula for urea.
What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
c. tyrosine