Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP ProductionProblem 67
Chapter 18, Problem 67

Why does the body convert NH4+ to urea?

Verified step by step guidance
1
The body converts NH₄⁺ (ammonium ion) to urea because NH₄⁺ is toxic to cells and must be safely removed from the body. Urea is a less toxic compound that can be excreted efficiently.
NH₄⁺ is produced during the breakdown of amino acids in the liver. Amino acids undergo deamination, where the amino group (-NH₂) is removed, forming NH₄⁺.
The liver processes NH₄⁺ through the urea cycle (also known as the ornithine cycle). This cycle converts NH₄⁺ into urea by combining it with carbon dioxide and other intermediates.
Urea is water-soluble and can be transported in the bloodstream to the kidneys. The kidneys filter urea out of the blood and excrete it in urine.
This conversion is essential for maintaining nitrogen balance in the body and preventing the accumulation of toxic levels of NH₄⁺, which could disrupt cellular functions and lead to health issues.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ammonia Toxicity

Ammonia (NH₃) is a byproduct of protein metabolism and is highly toxic to cells. In mammals, high levels of ammonia can disrupt cellular functions and lead to neurological damage. Therefore, the body must convert ammonia into less toxic substances to maintain homeostasis and protect vital organs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:05
Acid-Base Reaction Example 1

Urea Cycle

The urea cycle is a series of biochemical reactions that occur primarily in the liver, converting ammonia into urea. This process involves several enzymes and intermediates, ultimately allowing the body to safely excrete urea through urine. The urea cycle is essential for nitrogen disposal and helps regulate nitrogen balance in the body.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:51
The Urea Cycle Concept 3

Nitrogen Excretion

Nitrogen excretion is the process by which the body eliminates excess nitrogen, primarily derived from amino acid metabolism. Urea is the main form of nitrogen excretion in mammals, as it is less toxic and more soluble in water than ammonia. This efficient excretion mechanism is crucial for preventing the accumulation of harmful nitrogenous waste in the body.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:16
Nitrogenous Bases Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the complete oxidation of palmitoleic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)5 ― CH = CH ― (CH2)7 ― COOH, which is a C16 monounsaturated fatty acid found in animal and vegetable oils..

a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed?

1285
views
Textbook Question

What are some conditions that characterize ketosis?

1044
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the α-keto acid produced from each of the following in transamination:

a.

438
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for urea.

1346
views
Textbook Question

What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids? 

c. tyrosine

572
views
Textbook Question

What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids? 

b. asparagine

584
views