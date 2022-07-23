Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 22b
Chapter 2, Problem 22b

Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of exact numbers. Exact numbers are values that are counted or defined, not measured. They have no uncertainty and are considered to have an infinite number of significant figures.
Step 2: Analyze the first number, '6 nickels.' Since this is a count of physical objects (nickels), it is an exact number because counting is not subject to measurement uncertainty.
Step 3: Analyze the second number, '16 g of nickel.' This is a measured quantity, as it involves the mass of nickel determined using a measuring device. Measured quantities are not exact numbers because they have a degree of uncertainty associated with the measurement.
Step 4: Conclude that '6 nickels' is an exact number, while '16 g of nickel' is a measured number.
Step 5: Remember that exact numbers are often used in calculations without affecting the number of significant figures, whereas measured numbers require attention to significant figures and uncertainty.

