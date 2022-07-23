Textbook Question
Write each of the following in scientific notation with two significant figures:
d. 0.000 25 cm
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
a. Sandra has a patient with a mass of 67.5 kg.
Identify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact:
b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 1 table and 4 chairs
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
a. 5 pizzas and 50.0 g of cheese
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:
b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel