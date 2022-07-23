Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 33a
Chapter 2, Problem 33a

Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:
a. milligram

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the prefix 'milli-' in the metric system represents 10^-3 or 1/1000 of the base unit.
The base unit for mass in the metric system is the gram, abbreviated as 'g'.
Combine the prefix 'milli-' with the base unit 'gram' to form the unit 'milligram'.
The abbreviation for 'milligram' is formed by taking the first letter of the prefix 'milli-' (m) and the abbreviation for 'gram' (g).
Thus, the abbreviation for milligram is 'mg'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit of Measurement

A unit of measurement is a standard quantity used to express a physical quantity. In the context of mass, units such as grams, kilograms, and milligrams are commonly used. Understanding these units is essential for accurately measuring and converting quantities in scientific and everyday contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Abbreviation

An abbreviation is a shortened form of a word or phrase. In scientific contexts, abbreviations are often used for convenience and clarity. For example, 'milligram' is abbreviated as 'mg', which allows for easier communication of measurements in writing and data presentation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:41
Amino Acid Three Letter Codes Concept 1

Metric System

The metric system is an international decimalized system of measurement based on powers of ten. It includes units such as meters for length, liters for volume, and grams for mass. Familiarity with the metric system is crucial for understanding and converting between different units, such as milligrams and grams.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Metric Prefixes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers:

b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel

1351
views
Textbook Question

Perform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:

a. 45.7 × 0.034

1240
views
Textbook Question

Perform each of the following calculations, and give an answer with the correct number of significant figures:

b. 0.00278 × 5

1333
views
Textbook Question

Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:

b. deciliter

1355
views
Textbook Question

Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:

c. kilometer

1351
views
Textbook Question

Write the complete name for each of the following units:

b. kg

1534
views