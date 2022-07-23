Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 7a
Chapter 2, Problem 7a

On a typical day, Sandra may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
a. The clotting time for a blood sample is 15 s.

1
Identify the unit provided in the problem. In this case, the unit is 's', which stands for seconds.
Determine the type of measurement associated with the unit. Seconds are a unit of time, so the measurement is related to time.
State the name of the measurement. The problem specifies 'clotting time,' which refers to the duration it takes for a blood sample to clot.
Combine the type and name of the measurement. The type is 'time,' and the name is 'clotting time.'
Conclude that the measurement indicated by the unit 's' is the clotting time of the blood sample, which is a measurement of time.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Clotting Time

Clotting time refers to the duration it takes for blood to form a clot after a sample is taken. This measurement is crucial in assessing the blood's ability to coagulate, which is important for diagnosing various medical conditions, including bleeding disorders and the effectiveness of anticoagulant therapy.
Measurement Units

Measurement units provide a standardized way to quantify physical properties. In this case, the unit 'seconds' (s) is used to express time, allowing for consistent communication of how long it takes for the blood to clot. Understanding units is essential for interpreting and comparing measurements accurately.
Quantitative Measurement

Quantitative measurement involves assigning a numerical value to a property, allowing for precise analysis and comparison. The clotting time of 15 seconds is a quantitative measure that can be used to evaluate an individual's health status and response to treatment, highlighting the importance of numerical data in medical assessments.
