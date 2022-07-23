Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 40d
Chapter 2, Problem 40d

Use a prefix to write the name for each of the following:
d. 10-12 m

1
Identify the prefix that corresponds to the factor 10⁻¹². In the International System of Units (SI), the prefix for 10⁻¹² is 'pico-' (symbol: p).
Combine the prefix 'pico-' with the base unit 'meter' (m) to form the name of the measurement.
The resulting name for 10⁻¹² m is 'picometer'.

