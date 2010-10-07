Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Metric Prefixes are “labels” that can be placed in front of base units.
Metric Prefixes
Metric Prefixes Example 1
Which quantity in the following pair is smaller?
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without any exponents.
a) 32 x 10-13 L
b) 7.3 x 106 g
c) 18.5 x 1011 s
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only the base unit.
a) 83 µm
b) 193 kg
c) 2.7 mmol
If a room has a volume of 1.15 x 108 cm3, what is the volume in km3?