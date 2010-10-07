Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Matter and Measurements

Metric Prefixes

Metric Prefixes are “labels” that can be placed in front of base units. 

Metric Prefix Multipliers

Metric Prefixes

Metric Prefixes

Metric Prefixes Example 1

Which quantity in the following pair is smaller?

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without any exponents.

a) 32 x 10-13 L

b) 7.3 x 106

c) 18.5 x 1011 s

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only the base unit. 

a) 83 µm

b) 193 kg

c) 2.7 mmol

If a room has a volume of 1.15 x 108 cm3, what is the volume in km3?

