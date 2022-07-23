Textbook Question
Write the numerical value for each of the following prefixes:
b. tera
1494
views
Write the numerical value for each of the following prefixes:
b. tera
Write the numerical value for each of the following prefixes:
c. milli
Use a prefix to write the name for each of the following:
b. 106 m
Use a prefix to write the name for each of the following:
d. 10-12 m
For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?
a. milligram or kilogram
For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?
b. milliliter or microliter